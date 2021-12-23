BC-Results Turfway Park,0095

Turfway Park Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$27,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

1 (1) Lord Revelstoke (R.Prescott)9.204.604.40
7 (7) Estilo Peligroso (A.Jimenez)15.408.00
3 (3) High Spirits (S.Leon)3.20

Off 6:16. Time 1:38.12. Fast. Scratched_Bobby Baby. Also Ran_Indian Gulch, Tomahawk Kitten, English Challenge, Tallestofthetall. Exacta (1-7) paid $173.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-5) paid $245.93. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $277.65.

