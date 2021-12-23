BC-Results Turfway Park,0095
|Turfway Park Results Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$27,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|1 (1) Lord Revelstoke (R.Prescott)
|9.20
|4.60
|4.40
|7 (7) Estilo Peligroso (A.Jimenez)
|15.40
|8.00
|3 (3) High Spirits (S.Leon)
|3.20
Off 6:16. Time 1:38.12. Fast. Scratched_Bobby Baby. Also Ran_Indian Gulch, Tomahawk Kitten, English Challenge, Tallestofthetall. Exacta (1-7) paid $173.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-5) paid $245.93. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $277.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.