|Turfway Park Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$27,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|1 (3) a-Moon Launch (S.Gonzalez)
|10.80
|9.60
|3.20
|1 (5) a-Slippy (L.Machado)
|10.80
|9.60
|3.20
|2 (1) Taos (E.Esquivel)
|3.00
Off 1:03. Time 1:10.90. Fast. Scratched_Samurai Saint. Also Ran_Uncle Earl, Grande Tortugon, Encrypted, Audacious Antoine. Exacta (1-2) paid $40.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-7-6) paid $13.61. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $25.60.
a-Coupled.
