BC-Results Turfway Park,0094

Turfway Park Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$27,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

1 (3) a-Moon Launch (S.Gonzalez)10.809.603.20
1 (5) a-Slippy (L.Machado)10.809.603.20
2 (1) Taos (E.Esquivel)3.00

Off 1:03. Time 1:10.90. Fast. Scratched_Samurai Saint. Also Ran_Uncle Earl, Grande Tortugon, Encrypted, Audacious Antoine. Exacta (1-2) paid $40.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-7-6) paid $13.61. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $25.60.

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you