BC-Results Turfway Park,0100
|Turfway Park Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|7 (5) Cappy Hour (A.Jimenez)
|39.60
|18.20
|8.40
|8 (6) Honorable Hero (J.McKee)
|10.20
|5.60
|3 (2) Down Home Kitten (E.Esquivel)
|3.20
Off 6:17. Time 1:39.30. Fast. Scratched_Jimmys Lifestyle, Hannity. Also Ran_Remember the Maine, Wherewegoin, Army Scout, Risky Town, Midnight Swap, Aye Skipper. Exacta (7-8) paid $375.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-3-6) paid $594.13. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-3) paid $563.10.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.