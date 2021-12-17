BC-Results Turfway Park,0100

Turfway Park Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.

7 (5) Cappy Hour (A.Jimenez)39.6018.208.40
8 (6) Honorable Hero (J.McKee)10.205.60
3 (2) Down Home Kitten (E.Esquivel)3.20

Off 6:17. Time 1:39.30. Fast. Scratched_Jimmys Lifestyle, Hannity. Also Ran_Remember the Maine, Wherewegoin, Army Scout, Risky Town, Midnight Swap, Aye Skipper. Exacta (7-8) paid $375.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-3-6) paid $594.13. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-3) paid $563.10.

