11th_$18,400, alc, 3YO, 3f, clear.
|2 (2) Jc Wild King (J.Flores)
|2.60
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (6) A Pollitical Phoebe (J.Romero)
|14.20
|6.40
|9 (7) Hun E Do (G.Gutierrez)
|2.40
Off 4:22. Time 1:53.76. Fast. Scratched_Dox Notta Fox, Jess Good Enough. Also Ran_Vf American Cartel, Bv Dont Cry Joni, Lethal Timber, She Walks On Water, Vf Pillow Talk. dh_Vf Pillow Talk, She Walks On Water (7). $0.5 Pick 3 (9-ALL-2/7/8) 3 Correct Paid $11.80. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-4-2/7/8) 3 Correct Paid $11.80. Daily Double (4-2) paid $66.80. Exacta (2-6) paid $56.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-9-1) paid $96.23. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-9) paid $61.10.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.