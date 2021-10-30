BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-11-Add,0105
11th_$11,800, , 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|4 (3) Corona Relentless (R.Cruz)
|5.80
|3.60
|2.60
|9 (8) Hes All Corona (C.Wainscott)
|8.60
|5.00
|8 (7) A Prize Wagon (G.Gutierrez)
|2.60
Off 4:11. Time 1:78.53. Fast. Scratched_Dashing Oak. Also Ran_Yalitza Paricio, Heza Prize Contender, Sf Longmier, Lota Winnin Wave Bc, Snapincat, A Regal Ivory. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/9-2/4) 3 Correct Paid $3.05. Daily Double (5-4) paid $81.40. Exacta (4-9) paid $42.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-8-10) paid $33.86. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-8) paid $63.15.
