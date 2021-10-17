5th_$13,300, cl, 3YO up, 2½f, clear.

2 (2) Creedance (M.Delgado)7.604.003.00
10 (10) Jess Kiss Mei (R.Castro)8.404.40
7 (7) Sweet Brown Sugar (C.Benn)3.40

Off 1:45. Time 1:35.20. Fast. Also Ran_Illegal Favorite, Corona Red Rocket, Coronado Fuego, Xf Painted Hero, Teller Your Dreams, Doctor Chicote, Reds Cartel. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/7-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.20. Daily Double (4-2) paid $24.00. Exacta (2-10) paid $80.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-7-9) paid $103.06. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-7) paid $78.15.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you