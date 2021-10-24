7th_$8,600, mdn cl, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) First Painted Timber (B.Ernst)
|23.60
|5.60
|4.20
|8 (8) Iwantyoutowantme (R.Cruz)
|5.40
|3.00
|4 (4) Teaha (F.Fonseca-Soto)
|6.20
Off 2:35. Time 1:36.37. Fast. Also Ran_Fm Rene, Jesscheckinmywings, Corazon D Capo, Peves Wagoner Queen, Jc Singing Cowboy. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.05. Daily Double (3-5) paid $118.40. Exacta (5-8) paid $179.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-4-2) paid $425.49. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-4) paid $241.75.
