8th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up, 2½f, clear.
|2 (2) Winnlastcapo (F.Fonseca-Soto)
|29.20
|11.00
|6.20
|10 (10) First Prize Charmer (J.Romero)
|12.20
|5.60
|4 (4) Wicked Sweet Z (J.Torres)
|4.60
Off 3:02. Time 1:33.64. Fast. Also Ran_Kiss Me Suzy, Lil Latin Lupe Lou, Jewels Wagon, Coronado Bay, Lota Saturday, Conspicuously Sweet, Wagon of Speed. dh_Lil Latin Lupe Lou, Jewels Wagon (5). $0.5 Pick 3 (5/10-5-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $6.55. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5/10-ALL-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.55. Daily Double (5-2) paid $137.60. Exacta (2-10) paid $385.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-4-8) paid $403.12. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-4) paid $642.50.
