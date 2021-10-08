BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-8-Add,0123

8th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up, 2½f, clear.

2 (2) Winnlastcapo (F.Fonseca-Soto)29.2011.006.20
10 (10) First Prize Charmer (J.Romero)12.205.60
4 (4) Wicked Sweet Z (J.Torres)4.60

Off 3:02. Time 1:33.64. Fast. Also Ran_Kiss Me Suzy, Lil Latin Lupe Lou, Jewels Wagon, Coronado Bay, Lota Saturday, Conspicuously Sweet, Wagon of Speed. dh_Lil Latin Lupe Lou, Jewels Wagon (5). $0.5 Pick 3 (5/10-5-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $6.55. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5/10-ALL-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.55. Daily Double (5-2) paid $137.60. Exacta (2-10) paid $385.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-4-8) paid $403.12. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-4) paid $642.50.

