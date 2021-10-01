BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-8-Add,0092
8th_$10,500, cl, 2YO, 2½f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Fort Bliss (R.Castro)
|5.20
|3.40
|2.60
|3 (3) Rockin Bare Naked (A.Samaniego)
|6.00
|6.20
|5 (5) Meabitshy (C.Benn)
|4.40
Off 2:59. Time 1:35.11. Muddy. Also Ran_Dianetoberelentless, Jess a Hippy Chick, Whirlaway Jessie. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $133.50. Daily Double (2-4) paid $15.20. Exacta (4-3) paid $36.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-5-1) paid $26.85. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $24.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.