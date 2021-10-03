BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-8-Add,0118
8th_$9,100, cl, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Krangke (A.Perez)
|6.20
|3.20
|2.40
|10 (10) Dyaub (J.Klaiber)
|4.80
|3.20
|3 (3) Tootsie Roll On (C.Esqueda)
|5.20
Off 3:02. Time 1:35.64. Fast. Also Ran_Bentayga, La Plumita, Six Moons Jody, Lips of Sabrina, Bug Cartel 56, High Six Jess, Jess Charger Bar. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $6.10. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-ALL-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.10, $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.10. Daily Double (1-7) paid $34.20. Exacta (7-10) paid $19.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-3-1) paid $48.70. $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-3) paid $30.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.