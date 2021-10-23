8th_$14,900, alc, 3YO up, 2½f, clear.
|8 (8) New Boston (J.Soto)
|6.40
|3.80
|2.80
|10 (10) Dg Forever Sweet (C.Benn)
|34.80
|16.40
|7 (7) Apollitical Shake (R.Raudales)
|2.60
Off 3:01. Time 1:34.69. Fast. Also Ran_Classy N Graceful, Ld Lotta Zahav, Capo Dupree, Misswilliemae, Peanuts Nv, Hes a Terror, C Will Shakem. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $51.95. Daily Double (10-8) paid $43.60. Exacta (8-10) paid $168.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-7-4) paid $577.14. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-7) paid $362.30.
