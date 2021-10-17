BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-8-Add,0122
8th_$14,900, alc, 2YO, 3f, clear.
|8 (8) Rl Hondo (C.Smith)
|8.20
|5.20
|3.60
|5 (5) Valerity (G.Gutierrez)
|6.40
|4.00
|1 (1) Miss Ajs Happy Days (J.Flores)
|3.60
Off 3:00. Time 1:56.17. Fast. Also Ran_Apolitical Sass, Jt Business Man, Mighty B Faster, Try Relentless, Dianetoberelentless, Essential Jess, Ferarri B a Prize. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $13.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-ALL-8) 3 Correct Paid $13.60, $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $13.60. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-1) paid $70.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-1-6) paid $45.93. Daily Double (7-8) paid $951.00. Exacta (8-5) paid $66.20.
