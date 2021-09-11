8th_$5,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f, hazy.

8 (8) Chuggin Corona (R.Cruz)7.804.203.20
1 (1) Nash Ridge (C.Smith)3.002.20
6 (6) Laugh Factory (C.Wainscott)4.80

Off 3:06. Time 1:78.23. Fast. Also Ran_Definitely a Hero, Rollin Country Girl, Rockin Bare Naked, Olivia de Capo, Delmarva, Jess Reloaded. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $44.35. Daily Double (7-8) paid $39.20. Exacta (8-1) paid $24.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-6-3) paid $34.16. $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $41.95.

