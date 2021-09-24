BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-9-Add,0108

9th_$14,900, alc, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.

6 (6) Vf Pillow Talk (D.Torres)19.209.006.60
2 (2) Hes a Terror (C.Smith)4.803.20
7 (7) Trippys Royal Foose (F.Fonseca-Soto)5.00

Off 3:29. Time 1:34.60. Fast. Also Ran_Classy N Graceful, Faint Whisper, Mikes Last Shot, Lota Doux, Dynamo Snow. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-ALL-6) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. Daily Double (6-6) paid $85.40. Exacta (6-2) paid $97.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-7-8) paid $109.93. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $134.95.

