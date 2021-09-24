BC-Results Will Rogers Downs-9-Add,0108
9th_$14,900, alc, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Vf Pillow Talk (D.Torres)
|19.20
|9.00
|6.60
|2 (2) Hes a Terror (C.Smith)
|4.80
|3.20
|7 (7) Trippys Royal Foose (F.Fonseca-Soto)
|5.00
Off 3:29. Time 1:34.60. Fast. Also Ran_Classy N Graceful, Faint Whisper, Mikes Last Shot, Lota Doux, Dynamo Snow. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-ALL-6) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. Daily Double (6-6) paid $85.40. Exacta (6-2) paid $97.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-7-8) paid $109.93. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $134.95.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.