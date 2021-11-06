BC-Results Will Rogers Downs,0096

Will Rogers Downs Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$7,500, , 2YO, 3½f, clear.

6 (6) Mhshes Wired (J.Klaiber)5.403.402.40
7 (7) Run Due Run (J.Flores)4.002.60
8 (8) Fabulous Walter (R.Cruz)3.60

Off 12:02. Time 1:81.15. Fast. Also Ran_A Graceful Lineage, Lil Bros Spit, Kool Kue Kween, Lota Pyc Miracle, Streakin Bold Bud, Winds of Rage. Exacta (6-7) paid $16.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-8-4) paid $18.42. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-8) paid $15.20.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you