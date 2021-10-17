4th_$26,417, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|10 (8) Selfmade (E.Wilson)
|17.80
|6.50
|5.40
|12 (9) Carl G (P.Husbands)
|7.30
|5.70
|8 (7) Souper Cohiba (D.Fukumoto)
|10.30
Off 2:32. Time 1:44.71. Fast. Scratched_Final Strike, Kitten's Boy, Lyrical Gangster. Also Ran_Maximus Momentus, Veloce, Lucas n' Lori, Knopfler, Lion's Goldenheart, Majestic Melody, Breathlessnthesand. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $73.05. $1 Daily Double (9-10) paid $61.20. $1 Exacta (10-12) paid $48.40. $0.2 Superfecta (10-12-8-7) paid $645.58. $0.2 Trifecta (10-12-8) paid $141.43.
