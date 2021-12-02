BC-Results Woodbine-4-Add,0113
4th_$37,681, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Super Lunar (K.Kimura)
|4.60
|3.00
|3.00
|2 (2) Kerics Beauty (E.Wilson)
|7.90
|6.10
|4 (4) Bosskaye (J.Alderson)
|7.60
Off 3:05. Time 1:17.32. Fast. Scratched_Buttered Toast. Also Ran_Total Betty, Raven Echo, Shez a Sealy, Reciprocal, Pagoda Ridge, Tropospheric, Theskyisthelimit, Keystone Law, Tenpenny Nail, Humorus Holiday. $0.2 Pick 3 (2-5/6-8/12) 3 Correct Paid $5.53. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $5.70. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $17.50. $0.2 Superfecta (8-2-4-5) paid $326.83. $0.2 Trifecta (8-2-4) paid $33.61.
