BC-Results Woodbine-5-Add,0097

5th_$100,229, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, fog.

9 (9) Hicksy (A.Gallardo)8.204.803.20
1 (1) Citrus Boy (G.Boulanger)16.708.20
5 (5) Gatling Gun (P.Husbands)4.80

Off 3:27. Time 1:09.78. Fast. Also Ran_Spanish Prince, Queens Quay, Dixie's Flatter, Mighty Sea, Jack Slye, Classic Legend. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $69.47. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $41.00. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $70.35. $0.2 Superfecta (9-1-5-7) paid $415.81. $0.2 Trifecta (9-1-5) paid $97.92.

