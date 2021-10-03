BC-Results Woodbine-5-Add,0097
5th_$100,229, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, fog.
|9 (9) Hicksy (A.Gallardo)
|8.20
|4.80
|3.20
|1 (1) Citrus Boy (G.Boulanger)
|16.70
|8.20
|5 (5) Gatling Gun (P.Husbands)
|4.80
Off 3:27. Time 1:09.78. Fast. Also Ran_Spanish Prince, Queens Quay, Dixie's Flatter, Mighty Sea, Jack Slye, Classic Legend. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $69.47. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $41.00. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $70.35. $0.2 Superfecta (9-1-5-7) paid $415.81. $0.2 Trifecta (9-1-5) paid $97.92.
