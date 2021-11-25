BC-Results Woodbine-6-Add,0106

6th_$25,814, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.

2 (2) Fionnuala (J.Alderson)10.406.003.50
1 (1) Storm Gauge (L.Contreras)18.308.50
6 (6) Is There a Forest (K.Kimura)3.30

Off 4:12. Time 1:11.36. Fast. Also Ran_Frame This, Simple Souvenir, Ninja Princess, Whatswrongwithyou, Our Ticket. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-4-3/8-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $473.04. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/8-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $13.39. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $26.00. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $93.15. $0.2 Superfecta (2-1-6-5) paid $247.51. $0.2 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $91.84.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you