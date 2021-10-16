BC-Results Woodbine-6-Add,0134
6th_$52,008, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|12 (12) Demogorgon (R.Hernandez)
|5.30
|3.80
|3.10
|9 (9) At the Lyric (D.Fukumoto)
|24.00
|14.20
|8 (8) Dazzling Diva (P.Husbands)
|6.00
Off 3:33. Time 1:05.12. Fast. Scratched_Foresters Princess, Stole the Ring, Silent Ghost, Rosie Amor. Also Ran_Majestic Horizon, Miss Brentwood, Gormley Girl, Olympic Fencer, Intense Company, Loaded Vixen, Culatello, Loaded Secret, Waltzofthesamurai. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-4-11-5-12/13/14/15/16) 5 Correct Paid $594.81. $0.2 Pick 3 (11-5-12/13/14/15/16) 3 Correct Paid $50.08. $1 Daily Double (5-12) paid $47.10. $1 Exacta (12-9) paid $54.65. $0.2 Superfecta (12-9-8-2) paid $1,309.31. $0.2 Trifecta (12-9-8) paid $162.73.
