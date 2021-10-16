BC-Results Woodbine-6-Add,0134

6th_$52,008, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.

12 (12) Demogorgon (R.Hernandez)5.303.803.10
9 (9) At the Lyric (D.Fukumoto)24.0014.20
8 (8) Dazzling Diva (P.Husbands)6.00

Off 3:33. Time 1:05.12. Fast. Scratched_Foresters Princess, Stole the Ring, Silent Ghost, Rosie Amor. Also Ran_Majestic Horizon, Miss Brentwood, Gormley Girl, Olympic Fencer, Intense Company, Loaded Vixen, Culatello, Loaded Secret, Waltzofthesamurai. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-4-11-5-12/13/14/15/16) 5 Correct Paid $594.81. $0.2 Pick 3 (11-5-12/13/14/15/16) 3 Correct Paid $50.08. $1 Daily Double (5-12) paid $47.10. $1 Exacta (12-9) paid $54.65. $0.2 Superfecta (12-9-8-2) paid $1,309.31. $0.2 Trifecta (12-9-8) paid $162.73.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you