6th_$51,994, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.

2 (2) Rosie Amor (K.Nicholls)17.407.704.60
3 (3) Load Abroad (A.Santos)4.102.90
1 (1) Violet Jessop (K.Kimura)4.40

Off 3:32. Time 1:05.13. Fast. Also Ran_Silent Ghost, High Treason, Sneaky Rebel, Verdejo, Stole the Ring, Foresters Princess, Nadiabizniz. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-2-8-5-2) 5 Correct Paid $24,844.08. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $101.28. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $60.15. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $38.95. $0.2 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $125.62. $0.2 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $30.87.

