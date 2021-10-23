6th_$51,994, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Rosie Amor (K.Nicholls)
|17.40
|7.70
|4.60
|3 (3) Load Abroad (A.Santos)
|4.10
|2.90
|1 (1) Violet Jessop (K.Kimura)
|4.40
Off 3:32. Time 1:05.13. Fast. Also Ran_Silent Ghost, High Treason, Sneaky Rebel, Verdejo, Stole the Ring, Foresters Princess, Nadiabizniz. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-2-8-5-2) 5 Correct Paid $24,844.08. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $101.28. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $60.15. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $38.95. $0.2 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $125.62. $0.2 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $30.87.
