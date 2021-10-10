BC-Results Woodbine-6-Add,0111
6th_$39,850, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|9 (7) Frosted Icing (E.Wilson)
|19.40
|8.20
|5.10
|10 (8) Speed Way (P.Husbands)
|4.20
|3.30
|7 (6) Over the Hills (D.Fukumoto)
|5.40
Off 3:37. Time 1:23.27. Fast. Scratched_Ready Hero, Pound Green. Also Ran_Copinsay, Impressive Speed, Ritmo de Cueca, Artie My Boy, Union Colonel. $0.2 Pick 5 (4-5-5-5/7/9-9) 5 Correct Paid $5,335.45. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-5/7/9-9) 3 Correct Paid $93.26. $1 Daily Double (7-9) paid $38.35. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $27.25. $0.2 Superfecta (9-10-7-1) paid $255.68. $0.2 Trifecta (9-10-7) paid $38.16.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.