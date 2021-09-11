6th_$38,051, mdn opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f, tf., cloudy.
|2 (2) Union Colonel (K.Kimura)
|4.50
|3.20
|2.60
|6 (5) Regal Intent (S.Husbands)
|15.10
|6.90
|1 (1) Kodiak Mamba (E.Wilson)
|2.90
Off 3:55. Time 1:16.19. Firm. Scratched_Tourist's Dream. Also Ran_Best and Final, Silent Fire, Steel Wool, Milwaukee Fibolt, Verrazano Narrows, Carrobio, Mr. Magical, Doc Fishman. $0.2 Pick 5 (8-5-11-3/9-2/3) 5 Correct Paid $977.00. $0.2 Pick 3 (11-3/9-2/3) 3 Correct Paid $15.57. $1 Daily Double (9-2) paid $10.40. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $22.50. $0.2 Superfecta (2-6-1-4) paid $45.88. $0.2 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $11.18.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.