7th_$81,672, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|9 (7) Beat the System (K.Kimura)
|14.80
|7.30
|5.70
|12 (10) Pledge (E.Wilson)
|5.20
|3.40
|10 (8) In My Opinion (R.Hernandez)
|6.40
Off 4:08. Time 1:21.71. Fast. Scratched_Cool Society, Queen's Speed. Also Ran_Saratoga Vision, Silver Dahlia, Road to Romance, Antigone, Believing, She's Got Moves, Fairywren, Miss Marie, Five Days in May. $0.2 Pick 4 (2-4-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $247.45. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $76.27. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $37.85. $1 Exacta (9-12) paid $36.80. $0.2 Superfecta (9-12-10-2) paid $556.20. $0.2 Trifecta (9-12-10) paid $69.43.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.