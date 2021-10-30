BC-Results Woodbine-7-Add,0120
7th_$81,739, alc, 3YO up, 7f, rain.
|7 (7) Bode's Tipsy (L.Contreras)
|36.00
|16.20
|9.60
|14 (13) Breaking Alone (S.Bridgmohan)
|29.60
|15.40
|11 (10) Souper Watson (K.Kimura)
|5.80
Off 4:09. Time 1:22.83. Fast. Scratched_Dr. Green. Also Ran_Sacred Oath, There's No Joe, Nashtrick, My Sea Cottage, Finalist, Miracle Silver, Wave Baby, Mason's Gamble, Ima Pharoah, Decimator. $0.2 Pick 4 (6-2-6-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,638.03. $0.2 Pick 3 (2-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $113.70. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $136.25. $1 Exacta (7-14) paid $647.35. $0.2 Superfecta (7-14-11-6) paid $7,504.20. $0.2 Trifecta (7-14-11) paid $961.90.
