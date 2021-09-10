8th_$13,976, wvr cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Torpedo Max (K.Kimura)
|5.70
|3.40
|3.20
|8 (7) Agnelli (S.Bahen)
|9.10
|6.70
|2 (2) Double the Heart (E.Wilson)
|5.80
Off 8:30. Time 1:15.63. Fast. Scratched_Shakoo Makoo. Also Ran_Captain Handsome, Majestic Melody, Robusto, Duke of Miami, Kuduro, Union Appreciation, Gottoknowrightnow. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-12-5-8-7-3/6) 6 Correct Paid $1,336.81. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-7-3/6) 3 Correct Paid $20.45. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $23.40. $0.2 Superfecta (3-8-2-11) paid $114.70. $0.2 Trifecta (3-8-2) paid $31.67. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $17.70. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $5.95. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $4,247,393.
