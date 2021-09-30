BC-Results Woodbine-8-Add,0116
8th_$23,208, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|9 (9) Strike a Beat (A.Gallardo)
|5.00
|2.90
|2.90
|6 (6) Blue Snow (S.Bahen)
|30.90
|15.70
|5 (5) Personal Journey (L.Contreras)
|4.10
Off 5:06. Time 1:39.68. Firm. Scratched_Dawson Silver, Abraxas. Also Ran_Silent Fire, Core, Dominant Factor, L'Etat, Pride and Passion, Sensible Portions, Afleet Eddie, Jax Elite Win, Grand Alliance. $0.2 Pick 3 (10-1-9/13/14) 3 Correct Paid $8.39. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $7.10. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $58.70. $0.2 Superfecta (9-6-5-10) paid $225.33. $0.2 Trifecta (9-6-5) paid $52.41. TOT $4,223,211.
