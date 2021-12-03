BC-Results Woodbine,0096
|Woodbine Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$37,719, mdn opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|3 (3) Lomaki Force (G.Boulanger)
|7.10
|4.30
|3.30
|6 (6) Buttered Toast (S.Chernetz)
|9.60
|4.70
|4 (4) Belentime (E.Wilson)
|5.10
Off 4:48. Time 1:45.79. Fast. Also Ran_Northern Conquest, Awesomecrest, Arquebus, Truecrest, Star Scholar, Maximum Danger, Raise a Profit. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $27.75. $0.2 Superfecta (3-6-4-8) paid $193.46. $0.2 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $36.94.
