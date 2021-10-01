BC-Results Woodbine,0095
|Woodbine Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,779, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., cloudy.
|1 (1) Classy n' Silent (D.Fukumoto)
|4.60
|3.20
|2.90
|6 (6) Miss Bobbit (D.Moran)
|4.90
|3.80
|3 (3) Our Ticket (K.Johnson)
|6.60
Off 4:52. Time 0:57.88. Firm. Also Ran_Cherubic, Linda Loves Lace, Flat Out Fabulous, My Final Trick, Elite Princess, Chasing Destiny. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $15.50. $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $125.72. $0.2 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $31.19.
