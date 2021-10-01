BC-Results Woodbine,0095

Woodbine Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$25,779, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., cloudy.

1 (1) Classy n' Silent (D.Fukumoto)4.603.202.90
6 (6) Miss Bobbit (D.Moran)4.903.80
3 (3) Our Ticket (K.Johnson)6.60

Off 4:52. Time 0:57.88. Firm. Also Ran_Cherubic, Linda Loves Lace, Flat Out Fabulous, My Final Trick, Elite Princess, Chasing Destiny. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $15.50. $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $125.72. $0.2 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $31.19.

