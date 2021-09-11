BC-Results Woodbine,0088
|Woodbine Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$99,893, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Aubrieta (P.Husbands)
|8.30
|4.30
|3.30
|6 (6) Marie MacKay (J.Stein)
|9.40
|5.10
|1 (1) Spooky Spice (G.Boulanger)
|5.60
Off 1:12. Time 1:03.56. Fast. Also Ran_Kanta, Distorted Success, Veri Unified, Spice in Yuh Life. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $38.15. $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-1-2) paid $112.69. $0.2 Trifecta (7-6-1) paid $35.01.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.