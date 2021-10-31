10th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
Peppers Pride New Mexico Classic Cup Championship Fillies and Mares S.
|2 (2) Slammed (T.Hebert)
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|10 (10) Our Time to Shine (K.Purcell)
|11.00
|5.40
|5 (5) Short Pockets (L.Fuentes)
|3.60
Off 4:13. Time 1:37.71. Fast. Also Ran_Movin On, McWend, Autumn Touch, Dixie Jen, Passion Belle, Dancinstardustlady, Shugs Charlie. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $13.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-5-4) paid $36.90. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-5) paid $32.45.
