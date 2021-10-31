10th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.

Peppers Pride New Mexico Classic Cup Championship Fillies and Mares S.

2 (2) Slammed (T.Hebert)2.202.102.10
10 (10) Our Time to Shine (K.Purcell)11.005.40
5 (5) Short Pockets (L.Fuentes)3.60

Off 4:13. Time 1:37.71. Fast. Also Ran_Movin On, McWend, Autumn Touch, Dixie Jen, Passion Belle, Dancinstardustlady, Shugs Charlie. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $13.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-5-4) paid $36.90. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-5) paid $32.45.

