10th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear.

7 (6) Bye Bye Jill (T.Hebert)10.203.803.00
6 (5) Hear Me Roar (R.Guerra)2.602.80
10 (9) Wileo Proceed (M.Perez)23.00

Off 4:06. Time 1:05.88. Fast. Scratched_Lipstick Lady. Also Ran_Midnightonthenile, Keep It Rollin, Broadway Romance, Diamond Onthe Toe, Normas Angels, Lea N Action, Princess Sugeith. dq_Midnightonthenile (2-4). $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $14.30. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $519.64. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $664.35.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

