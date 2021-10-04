BC-Results ZIA-10-Add,0099
10th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear.
|7 (6) Bye Bye Jill (T.Hebert)
|10.20
|3.80
|3.00
|6 (5) Hear Me Roar (R.Guerra)
|2.60
|2.80
|10 (9) Wileo Proceed (M.Perez)
|23.00
Off 4:06. Time 1:05.88. Fast. Scratched_Lipstick Lady. Also Ran_Midnightonthenile, Keep It Rollin, Broadway Romance, Diamond Onthe Toe, Normas Angels, Lea N Action, Princess Sugeith. dq_Midnightonthenile (2-4). $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $14.30. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $519.64. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $664.35.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.