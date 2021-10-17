BC-Results ZIA-2-Add,0103
2nd_$36,000, , 3, 4 & 5YO, 3½f, clear.
|5 (5) B Town Cartel (P.Nieto)
|26.60
|8.60
|4.20
|3 (3) Money Flashin (J.Leos)
|3.60
|2.60
|7 (7) Mr Perry Moon (S.Becerra, Jr.)
|4.20
Off 1:07. Time 1:77.43. Fast. Scratched_Western Sandman, Osbaldo Lucky Boy. Also Ran_A Flash of Corona, Tres Couture, Moonspiracy, Unfortunate Rooster, Dekalbs Signature, Once Upon a Vine, Rising Dragon. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $62.80. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $53.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-7-6) paid $85.80. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $100.25.
