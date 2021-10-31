BC-Results ZIA-3-Add,0092
3rd_$205,940, , 3YO, 4f, clear.
New Mexico Classic Derby
|9 (9) Woodys Gold (J.Torres)
|21.20
|7.60
|3.80
|10 (10) Chicky Chicky Kai (S.Becerra, Jr.)
|4.60
|2.60
|8 (8) Bigg Dee (M.Delgado)
|2.10
Off 12:58. Time 1:93.27. Fast. Also Ran_Leading Cartel, Hollyn Bootie, Nolans Dragon, Roll Big River, Dragon On Ice, Mallone, Sheza Fast Jesse. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $44.20. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-8-6) paid $48.87. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-8) paid $34.15.
