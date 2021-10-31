BC-Results ZIA-3-Add,0092

3rd_$205,940, , 3YO, 4f, clear.

New Mexico Classic Derby

9 (9) Woodys Gold (J.Torres)21.207.603.80
10 (10) Chicky Chicky Kai (S.Becerra, Jr.)4.602.60
8 (8) Bigg Dee (M.Delgado)2.10

Off 12:58. Time 1:93.27. Fast. Also Ran_Leading Cartel, Hollyn Bootie, Nolans Dragon, Roll Big River, Dragon On Ice, Mallone, Sheza Fast Jesse. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $44.20. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-8-6) paid $48.87. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-8) paid $34.15.

