BC-Results ZIA-4-Add,0092

4th_$16,500, cl, 3YO up, 3f, clear.

4 (4) Wickedly Corona (P.Nieto)7.604.803.20
3 (3) Df Lawton (L.Martinez)8.004.40
5 (5) Rf Big Daddys Girl (A.Medellin)4.60

Off 1:59. Time 1:57.37. Fast. Scratched_Rubyshavingahotflash. Also Ran_Reverend James, Secret Seth, Thought Out, Capos Lambretta, Wicked Coronado, Mr Izonia, El Buenas Noches. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $32.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-5-6) paid $130.37. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $88.80.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you