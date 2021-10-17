BC-Results ZIA-4-Add,0092
4th_$16,500, cl, 3YO up, 3f, clear.
|4 (4) Wickedly Corona (P.Nieto)
|7.60
|4.80
|3.20
|3 (3) Df Lawton (L.Martinez)
|8.00
|4.40
|5 (5) Rf Big Daddys Girl (A.Medellin)
|4.60
Off 1:59. Time 1:57.37. Fast. Scratched_Rubyshavingahotflash. Also Ran_Reverend James, Secret Seth, Thought Out, Capos Lambretta, Wicked Coronado, Mr Izonia, El Buenas Noches. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $32.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-5-6) paid $130.37. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $88.80.
