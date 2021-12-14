BC-Results ZIA-7-Add,0093

7th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, clear.

12 (10) Delia (M.Fuentes, Jr.)5.203.202.60
4 (3) Corrina Corrina (R.Chirinos)3.402.10
9 (7) Desert Spirit (L.Fuentes)2.60

Off 2:57. Time 1:09.75. Fast. Scratched_Leona, Lena's Gold. Also Ran_Jazzy Heat, Sister Lou, Shelly d'Oro, La Diamant, Las Tres Mariposas, Dynamic Woman, Soundofme Notcalln. $1 Exacta (12-4) paid $9.00. $0.1 Superfecta (12-4-9-1) paid $6.92. $0.5 Trifecta (12-4-9) paid $9.95.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you