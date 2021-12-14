BC-Results ZIA-7-Add,0093
7th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
|12 (10) Delia (M.Fuentes, Jr.)
|5.20
|3.20
|2.60
|4 (3) Corrina Corrina (R.Chirinos)
|3.40
|2.10
|9 (7) Desert Spirit (L.Fuentes)
|2.60
Off 2:57. Time 1:09.75. Fast. Scratched_Leona, Lena's Gold. Also Ran_Jazzy Heat, Sister Lou, Shelly d'Oro, La Diamant, Las Tres Mariposas, Dynamic Woman, Soundofme Notcalln. $1 Exacta (12-4) paid $9.00. $0.1 Superfecta (12-4-9-1) paid $6.92. $0.5 Trifecta (12-4-9) paid $9.95.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.