|ZIA Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, , clear.
New Mexico Classic Cup 870 Championship S.
|3 (3) Moonflash Cat (L.Negron)
|3.60
|2.80
|2.20
|8 (8) Why Buy the Cow (T.Hebert)
|4.80
|3.00
|4 (4) Bigg Jack (J.Rivas)
|3.20
Off 12:02. Time 4:55.00. Fast. Also Ran_El Tarasco 727, Dan the Flashman, Noreason Fordiamonds, Call Me Kash, Mr Big. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $10.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-4-1) paid $42.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-4) paid $54.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.