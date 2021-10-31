BC-Results ZIA,0096

ZIA Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, , clear.

New Mexico Classic Cup 870 Championship S.

3 (3) Moonflash Cat (L.Negron)3.602.802.20
8 (8) Why Buy the Cow (T.Hebert)4.803.00
4 (4) Bigg Jack (J.Rivas)3.20

Off 12:02. Time 4:55.00. Fast. Also Ran_El Tarasco 727, Dan the Flashman, Noreason Fordiamonds, Call Me Kash, Mr Big. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $10.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-4-1) paid $42.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-4) paid $54.05.

