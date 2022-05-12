BearingPoint Capital in London: a logical next step in accelerating our plan to become the preferred Transaction and M&A advisor in Technology across Europe and overseas

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2022--
BearingPoint Capital, the Transactions Services and M&A arm of the management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has officially launched its Capital business in London. The new office will provide strategic advice and support to UK and European clients in their efforts to select, run, or divest their strategic technology assets and investments.
Expanding our presence into the UK is essential for BearingPoint Capital’s strategy, as London remains a global hub for our international clients. BearingPoint Capital has put a proven senior management team in place, backed by BearingPoint Consulting’s global team of over 4,200 consultants to accelerate their growth in 2022, and beyond. The aim is to provide our clients across Private Equity, Investment Banking, Corporates, and Technology Scale-Ups with our core offerings that span the Transaction and M&A deal lifecycle. This includes PE-focused transaction services (from market mapping, origination to CDD/TDD, and value creation), Corporate M&A and Strategy as well as M&A Deal advisory (through buy/sell-side advice and deal facilitation).
Thomas Bagley, Partner at BearingPoint Capital: “Our expansion into London represents an important step in our strategic ambition to support our clients. Our world-class capabilities in delivering value to our clients are well documented and we aim to expand upon this in London. Wishing the best to our colleagues and partners in London.”
Located in the historic heart of The City of London and overlooking the Thames, the BearingPoint Capital office will host a team of M&A experts with a knack for technology, who will cooperate with several thousand technology experts from across other BearingPoint offices in Europe to deliver engagements of strategic value to our customers.
“BearingPoint Capital brings under one roof BearingPoint’s own tech investment fund, M&A strategy advisors, and transactions teams to avail our clients of an entirely new breed of Tech M&A capability. Besides advising on the full deal lifecycle, BearingPoint Capital can invest at their side as LP or co-investor, originate deal opportunities, or prepare their assets for sale by leveraging our deep expertise of the business technology market and the various emerging tech landscapes that are reshaping our lives. BearingPoint can literally put its own money where its advice goes, and having such skin in the game is why some of the most demanding and skeptical investors have come to trust us with their business,” said Arnaud d’Hubert, head of BearingPoint Capital in UK&Ireland.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business-critical services to its clients, supporting their business success. The third unit explores innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.
BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and government organizations. In addition, the firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.
