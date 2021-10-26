Beatrice Society Launches a Portfolio of Functional Mushroom-Infused Coffee Products

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Beatrice Society, a leading psychedelics and mushrooms-focused discovery and holding company, today launched its flagship website that includes both editorial content developed by authoritative voices and an eCommerce arm to provide consumers with high quality, functional (non-psychedelic) mushroom-infused products.
Leading Education Hub For The Exploration of Functional Mushrooms and Psychedelics
The Beatrice Society website is a trusted destination for people with an interest in learning about the role psychedelics play in medicine and therapy and exploring functional mushroom products. As a leading resource for mushroom-based education, the website will be an education hub for people to learn, explore and discover, while its eCommerce platform brings best-in-class products for consumers to incorporate the benefits of various functional mushroom strains into their everyday lives.
When High-Quality Coffee Meets Functional Mushrooms
Beatrice Society has partnered with the award-winning Toronto-based roastery, Subtext Coffee Roasters for its mushroom-based infused coffee. With a seasonal rotation of coffee beans, the initial product launch will use a Colombian coffee from the Acevedo region - a full-bodied and well-balanced coffee with notes of cherry liqueur, panela, milk chocolate, and candied yellow fruit.
Beatrice Society is introducing three specialty, mushroom-infused coffees, including:
● LONGEVITY is infused with Reishi, also referred to as the Queen of adaptogen. It’s known to help improve sleep and ease the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression and increase overall health and wellness.
● COGNITION contains Lion’s mane, also referred to as the brain adaptogen. It’s known to help with general cognitive function and supports memory, concentration, focus and the nervous system.
● PERFORMANCE leverages the benefits of Cordyceps, also referred to as the Athlete’s adaptogen. A vibrant mushroom known to help increase energy and stamina, and support athletic performance and recovery.
“Coffee is not simply a conduit or method of access to the benefits of mushrooms, the quality and flavour of the brew is an important part of the experience,” says Eric Vieira, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of Beatrice Society. “Infusing the beans with pure mushroom extract boosts the health properties of your morning coffee, elevating the experience of coffee and increasing quality of life over time while embracing the routine we all savour.”
Beatrice Society’s mushroom extracts are made with certified organic mushrooms, grown on natural, species-specific substrate materials that are free from sterile labs or artificial conditions and sourced from BC-based premier supplier of organically certified mushroom extracts, Nammex.
“Our mushrooms are grown in greenhouses and shade-houses with natural lighting and natural fresh air flow,” said Jeff Chilton, Founder of Nammex and mushroom supplier of Beatrice Society. “It’s important that we grow our mushrooms the same way you want your food produced — on a farm tended by real people, not in a laboratory managed by technicians.”
Beatrice Society Coffees are available anywhere in Canada, online at www.beatricesociety.com.
Canadians Sentiment On Functional Mushrooms
A recent survey commissioned by Beatrice Society revealed that while many Canadians are open to the idea of functional mushrooms and holistic healing, many are not informed of the varieties and the health benefits they introduce beyond providing nutrition.
Key survey highlights include:
● The majority (93%) of Canadians have not tried functional mushrooms, however, 48% of Canadians are open to trying functional mushrooms if they knew they could have an impact on their overall health and wellness.
● 12% of Canadians have tried a natural product to improve their mental health and overall well-being during COVID-19, with another 10% trying CBD.
● 65% of Canadians prioritize and trust research-backed articles when learning about a new health trend.
● The top three barriers Canadians experience when trying to learn about how a new health trend or solution can improve their health include:
○ They don’t know how it will make them feel (36%)
○ They don’t know anyone who’s tried it (28%)
○ They cannot find reliable research (26%)
About Beatrice Society
Beatrice Society Inc. exists to shift perceptions and share how psychedelics and functional mushrooms are more than just food or hallucinogenic drugs: they have the power to transform and improve our overall health and well-being, such as improved cognition, immunity, and mental health.
Beatrice is here to deliver a sought-after experience for the approaching psychedelic industry, while being accessible to those seeking to better understand and discover new products and therapies.
Learn more about the story behind these products and Beatrice Society at www.beatricesociety.com.
