NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
BeCare Link, an AI-driven platform for quantitative assessment of neurologic function, today announces the launch of its first subspecialty product, BeCare MS Link – a mobile application that provides the most comprehensive, remote, and objective neurologic assessment available for MS patients. The app was created to address the dire nationwide shortage of neurologists and the complexity of performing and interpreting neurologic exams. The challenges facing neurologic patients and their providers result in delayed diagnosis and detection of disease progression, which can irrevocably alter the course of an individual’s disease.
“Unlike other MS apps, BeCare MS Link generates quantitative measures to monitor and detect changes to neurologic status through its proprietary, patented machine-learned technology,” says Larry Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of BeCare Link. “It enables patients to conduct their own assessments based on objective measures from the palm of their hand, as the mobile app mimics in-person clinical examinations.”
Validation studies with Weil Cornell and Yale School of Medicine confirm that the AI-generated BeCare MS Link score is concordant with the disability scores generated by healthcare providers during in-person clinical visits. Results from the application’s 13 gamified activities plus the “About Me” questionnaire provide comprehensive data covering the same range of in-office tests customarily performed by physicians.
Early results from the BeCare MS Link app show that out of more than 4,000 early adopters, 58 percent used the app at least twice a year in 2022. In addition, in a patient satisfaction survey, 99 percent found the app user-friendly and easy to follow.
“Our mission is to help patients with neurologic issues become their own health advocates and to supply clinicians with the tools needed to treat patients more efficiently and effectively,” says Dr. Charisse Litchman, MD, FAHS, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BeCare Link. “The healthcare industry is continuously evolving, and this is just a starting point for BeCare Link’s role in improving patient outcomes.”
Coming in the Summer of 2023 is a general neurologic app with multiple potential applications. Additional plans include apps for Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and ALS. Each new app will address different neurologic disease states, is tailored to the unique assessments needed, and is guided by neurologists subspecializing in the individual disease states.
About BeCare Link
BeCare Link was founded in 2017 by CEO Larry Rubin and his sister-in-law, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charisse Litchman, who lost their wife and sister, Dr. Beth Deutch, unexpectedly in December 2014 following the progression of an undiagnosed disease. The company’s vision is to fundamentally change how patients and medical professionals understand and manage chronic neurologic disorders, remove biases, and find new treatments with better outcomes. Patients can download BeCare Link on their mobile devices via Google Play and the App Store. Learn more at www.becarelink.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005472/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Renee Cossman
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NEUROLOGY HEALTH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: BeCare Link
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/11/2023 08:06 AM/DISC: 05/11/2023 08:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005472/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.