You spend a lot of money on running shoes, so why do you need to buy insoles? You may not want to hear it, but quality insoles can make a huge difference for runners when it comes to comfort, support and avoiding injuries. Until you try a pair, you may not realize what a difference added support in the arch or cushioning in the heel can make.
Superfeet has become a leader in the category by creating a variety of insoles designed for different types of users and activities. Its latest creation is the ADAPT Run insoles, which offer a bit more flexibility and a lightly structured design to help better accommodate a runner’s stride. They are designed to adapt to the foot’s natural motion and feel like part of the shoe. In the insole’s forefoot, you’ll find a blend of cushioning that’s designed to help with energy transfer. Flexibility through the arch helps with an efficient toe-to-heel turnover, while the heel cushion reduces the impact against the ground and minimizes fatigue. The insoles are also covered with a MoistureWick fabric for greater breathability and odor control. Choose from the ADAPT Run or ADAPT Run Max, which features a higher arch profile and deeper heel cup.
For runners who like to go fast, either insole helps you feel the responsiveness of your shoes while providing the support you need. But even if you’re not interested in speed, an insole from Superfeet will keep your running mechanics in line and help to avoid those dreaded overuse injuries.
Price: $50, superfeet.com
