Bectran, Inc., the revolutionary fintech automation provider serving the credit, collections and accounts receivable sector, is pleased to announce its participation in an upcoming volunteer event aimed at supporting the local community.
On June 5 th, Bectran employees will partner with other community members to volunteer their time and efforts to help address hunger in the suburban Chicagoland area. The volunteers will assist in preparing and serving meals to guests at the Bessie’s Table community center. Bessie’s Table serves over 100 meals to those in need every Monday evening, and the center relies on the generosity of volunteers and donations from the community to continue its important work. Bectran employees will also help with other tasks such as setup and cleanup.
The event is part of Bessie’s Table’s ongoing efforts to provide nutritious meals to the underprivileged while simultaneously building a stronger sense of community among its guests.
Bectran CEO Louis Ifeguni expressed the company’s enthusiasm about participating in the event, saying, “At Bectran, we believe in the importance of giving back and supporting our local community. We are honored to be a part of this event and look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.”
Bectran is committed to making a positive difference in the community and is eager to continue to support local organizations and causes in the future through quarterly philanthropy events.
About Bectran, Inc.
Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered cost-effective credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.
Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.
