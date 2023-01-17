DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Convenient Brands announced that it has acquired ImEX Systems Inc. (“ImEX”) of Vancouver, British Columbia and supported the promotion of Patrick Fic to President from Chief Technology Officer. Founder Woody Fic will retire but continue to support both Patrick and Convenient Brands in an advisory capacity.
Founded in 1994, ImEX Systems provides full management software to auto body shops, including a recently released web-based app that has functionality for repair estimates, technician scheduling, parts ordering, and time tracking. ImEX has a 30+ year track record of serving its customers with feature-rich software that improves shop efficiency and profitability.
Convenient Brands will support ImEX with additional resources for sales, marketing, and product development, including new integrations for estimatics and payment processing.
“Since 1994, our collision center management software has helped body shops increase profitability and improve efficiency. With the support of Convenient Brands, ImEX is positioned to expand on this tradition and broaden our reach into both Canada and the U.S.,” said Patrick Fic.
Brad Rhoades, President of Convenient Brands added, “ImEX is a great addition to the Convenient Brands portfolio and will expand our product suite within the auto after-market industry. We look forward to working with the ImEX team and executing their growth plan. We would also like to congratulate Woody Fic on his retirement and on his track record of building such a strong platform within the collision industry.”
About Convenient Brands: Convenient Brands is a platform of business technology companies that provide enterprise-level software to the automotive industry as well as integrated payment processing services: ROME Technologies ( www.rometech.com ), ImEX Systems ( www.imexsystems.ca ), Mainstreet Computers ( www.mainstreetcomputers.com ), Intellipay ( www.intellipay.com ), and Dealer Pay ( www.dealer-pay.com ). Convenient Brands is headquartered in Draper, Utah and is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group.
