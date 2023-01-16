MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
Behavox, a leading provider of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, has announced the appointment of Sherry Lowe as strategic advisor to its Board of Directors.
Lowe brings a wealth of experience in building, leading, and scaling marketing teams at technology companies. Lowe is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Exabeam, and has formerly led and scaled marketing teams at Expanse (acquired by Palo Alto Networks), Druva, Splunk, MarkLogic, and Actian (formerly Ingres). As board advisor for Behavox, Lowe will advise the CEO and the executive team on marketing strategy, as well as the design and implementation of strategic marketing programs across messaging, positioning, branding, marketing systems, and hiring for a growing marketing team.
“Sherry has an extraordinary track record of building, growing and leading marketing teams that enable the organizations she represents to achieve impressive revenue growth. She brings a wealth of knowledge across all marketing disciplines and has guided organizations through acquisitions and becoming public companies,” said Erkin Adylov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Behavox. “As our company moves into the next phase of its transformational journey, Sherry's exceptional leadership and expertise will be critical to executing the Behavox mission. We are excited to welcome Sherry to the board and look forward to working with her to deliver increasing value to our global customers and partners."
"What drew me to Behavox is the company’s dedication to its customers and its mission to make global workplaces safer,” said Lowe. “Organizations today are faced with increasingly sophisticated security and compliance issues and Behavox is a key source of education and risk mitigation. I look forward to working with the board, Erkin, and the executive team on marketing strategy, brand, communications and ways to elevate the critical value Behavox provides today. It’s a unique opportunity and I’m excited to join the advisory board.”
Sherry joins an impressive lineup of advisors, including Jeff Diana (CHRO of Atlassian and Calendly), Tom Schodorf (formerCRO of Splunk), and Mike Piwowar (former SEC Commissioner).
"We at Softbank are excited to welcome Sherry as a strategic advisor to Behavox," said a spokesperson for Softbank. "We believe her expertise and experience in marketing and branding will be invaluable as Behavox continues to grow and deliver increasing value to its customers and partners."
If you would like to learn more about how Behavox AI is working to educate the industry and help our clients and partners fight the growing problem of unauthorized use of instant messaging applications, join us at our series of upcoming roundtables in January 2023, taking place in Singapore, New York, London, and Toronto.
About Behavox Ltd.
Behavox is a security software company that specializes in communication surveillance: As a market leader in the application of Artificial Intelligence to monitoring of text and voice communications, Behavox’s software protects companies and their employees from bad actors engaged in illegal and malicious activities.
Compliance, surveillance, legal and SOC teams rely on Behavox software to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks. There are many solutions to protect companies from outside risks; Behavox protects companies from inside risks.
Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in Montreal and has offices in New York City, London, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.
More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.
