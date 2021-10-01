MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021--
Behavox, which provides insights to protect enterprises and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, today announced a new video series “Radar Regulatory News” that analyzes the season’s top five stories from the world of finance, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance.
The fall edition of the series was hosted by Fahreen Kurji, Chief Customer Intelligence Officer at Behavox.
“Radar Regulatory News is yet another timely source of content produced by Behavox, full of must-have information for those working in financial regulation. Together with Radar Magazine, the series will help enable compliance teams and risk managers to stay current with critical topics so that their organizations can meet today’s complex corporate governance challenges,” said Kurji.
Behavox also announced today the release of the 12th edition of Radar Magazine (“Radar 12”), a quarterly publication that features in-depth articles, interviews, and commentaries from thought leaders and executives from the financial services and regulatory compliance arenas. The content has a distinctly global focus, with features covering events in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The magazine is distributed to more than 50,000 financial services professionals worldwide. Copies of the current and previous editions of Radar Magazine are available at radar.behavox.com and the content is rapidly expanding into a multi-media format with video interviews with industry insiders and thought leaders.
Radar 12 features articles including an interview with Emmanuelle Bury-Lucas, the Chief Compliance Officer of BNP Paribas Americas, on the ever-changing role of the CCO, how a record-breaking number of whistleblowers has ushered in a new era of corporate accountability, and a review of FINRA’s latest enforcement priorities. It also features a case study that examines how a Nordic bank fixed its MS Teams compliance gap by overhauling its compliance program in just four weeks.
Kurji said, “Our Radar Regulatory News content is another channel of insights to help the financial industry better understand and help navigate the often complex and shifting world of compliance and risk mitigation. Large enterprises are leveraging Radar content to help managers make smarter decisions that protect their businesses and employees.”
Industry professionals can subscribe to Radar at no cost to stay up to date with all the latest in regulatory intelligence at radar.behavox.com or by emailing: radar@behavox.com.
About Behavox Ltd.
Behavox provides AI-powered insights that protect companies and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior.
Insights are generated by analyzing communication data from email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms. By proactively monitoring these platforms using AI rather than manually reviewing content, employees are protected while maintaining their privacy.
Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.
