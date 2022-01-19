NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Beitel Group, a NY-based single-family office, files plans for a 470 unit residential building. This is the largest number of planned units in Mott Haven over the past year.
Permits have been filed for a 13-story residential building at 120 East 144th Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Located between Walton and Gerard Avenues, the interior lot is one block from the 149 Street – Grand Concourse subway station, serviced by the 2, 4, and 5 trains.
The proposed 140-foot-tall development will yield 306,893 square feet designated for residential space. The concrete-based structure will also have a cellar, a 96-foot-long rear yard, and 155 enclosed parking spaces.
Beitel Group
A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 10,000+ units.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006013/en/
CONTACT: Beitel Group
Jeremy Rosenthal
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Beitel Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/19/2022 03:12 PM/DISC: 01/19/2022 03:13 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006013/en