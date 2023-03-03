FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023. A Belarusian court has sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus' top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison. Bialiatski and three other top figures of the Viasna human rights center he founded were convicted of financing anti-government protests.