North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Rain mixing with a few flurries and snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.