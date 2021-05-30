Centerville - Mr. Norbert Raymond Comtois, 78, of Centerville, Tenn., passed away on April 10, 2021 in the comfort of his home. Born in Lowell, Mass., he was son to the late Ronaldo J.W. and Simone M.J. (Gaudette) Comtois. A 1962 graduate of the Lowell Trade and Vocational School, he served …